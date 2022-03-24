Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad hosting Steam excursion in the Valley in May

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is bringing the historic steam locomotive no. 765 for the first time in May on the 13-15 and 20-22 for the “Steam in the Valley” train excursion.

For this annual tradition, the railroad will run departures out of the Rockside Station located in Independence.

This comes after the railroad and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park announced the railroad would continue to operate with a modified schedule to due significant erosion along a part of the Cuyahoga River that is near the railroad tracks.

"Steam in the Valley is an annual tradition at the railroad and we’re excited to offer it the first time in May,” said Joe Mazur, CVSR President and CEO in a news release. “We’re happy we can still bring this annual tradition to the area for everyone to enjoy.”

In years past, the railroad scheduled departures from the Akron Northside Station and the Rockside Station. The railroad said excursions this year will run as scheduled on the same days and times that were previously announced. The Akron Northside Station departures will now depart from the Rockside Station.

Customers who purchased tickets for the Steam in the Valley event with departures from Akron Northside Station will receive further communication. Anyone who wants a refund should contact the railroad by Tuesday, March 29 at 5 p.m.

Those who do not reach out will automatically have their tickets moved to the Rockside Station.

“We want to continue to offer rides on our historical train cars,” said Mazur. “We continue to monitor the situation with the riverbank and are working closely with the national park on a schedule for repairs. Until the repair schedule is finalized, we will continue to offer a modified schedule through July.”

The railroad will continue to operate with a modified scheduled for June and July with tickets for the National Park Flyer and the Cleveland Dinner & Train event going on sale to CVSR members on Friday, April 1 at 9 a.m. and on sale to the public on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

