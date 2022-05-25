CWRU men's tennis team falls short at NCAA DIII Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Case Western Reserve University men’s tennis team fell short in the DIII NCAA Championship Match against the University of Chicago.

The team lost 5-to-2 matchups in Orlando, Florida against the number one team in the country. The team has two unfinished matches.

CWRU sophomore, Vishwa Aduru, ranked 13 in the region, defeated Arjun Asokumar in singles. As for doubles, Vishwa and sophomore partner Sahil Dayal beat Asokumar and Andrei Leonov.

This trip marks CWRU’s first shot at a national title since 2013 for both singles and doubles.

The competition makes it the 13th time a DIII program appears in the tournament two years in a row, with last season making it to the doubles quarterfinals.

As the team tournament wraps up, the Spartans will turn their attention to the NCAA Individual Championships, which are set to begin Friday morning in Orlando.

Junior James Hooper, freshman, Ansh Shah and Aduru are all scheduled to compete in the singles competition. Meanwhile, Hooper and graduate student Jonathan Powell are slated to compete in the doubles bracket.

The team ends their season 25-5, ranked number 2 regionally and nationally.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.