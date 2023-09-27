Dance Hall and Concert Venue 'The Roxy' at Mahall's officially open, brings nostalgia to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow Through on the stories that impact you and your loved ones.

Back in June—we highlighted the journey of beloved Lakewood staple Mahall's.

The nostalgic concert venue and bowling alley were undergoing extensive renovations and expansion efforts to "The Roxy".

It all comes ahead of their 100th anniversary and following severe flood damage to their basement lounge and bowling space.

The Roxy is now officially open to the public and ready to host celebrations and concerts.

Officials behind the space they're ready to ring in a centennial celebration like no other.

"Have you processed this? Not really. I'm still taking it all in," Hajde said.

It's a surreal moment as Mahall's co-owner Cory Hajde turns the page on the next chapter of the Madison Avenue business.

"The whole thing took about 540 days. But the last three months really felt like a year," Hajde said.

Hajde says crews worked tirelessly to complete the venue in time for upcoming concerts.

When News 5 visited the hall this summer, the walls were virtually stripped down to studs and crews worked to build a stage for the dance hall and concert venue.

Hajde says it's quite literally ready to rock.

Signage on their newly constructed, sprawling stage reads "The Roxy".

"It's taking back time. From 1920s to 1930s when the space was a dance hall and re-transforming into what our community needs," Hajde said.

Work on the concert and event space were extensive.

Nearly every part of the former bowling alley was re-purposed and re-used.

This includes the lights on the ceilings and walls.

If they look familiar, that's because they are the old ball returns.

The "B" hanging on the walls, that's the Brunswick logo from the front face of the bowling machines as well.

Attention to detail was everything for Hajde.

Whether you come here to dance the night away or enjoy a concert, patrons will be greeted by a brand new, massive bar with neon lights and a disco ball nearby.

Upgraded gender-neutral restrooms offer privacy and convenience steps away from the stage.

Hajde says inclusion, comfort, and community are focal points of the project.

"I want them to feel the 100 years of business that the space is given," Hajde said.

Hajde says the ode to nostalgia at The Roxy is more apparent than ever before.

From the walls to the literal floors in the venue.

If you look closely, the floors are the old bowling lanes.

They're fully preserved, buffed out and re-touched.

Hajde says the best part of the project is experiencing a multi-generational reach that has people reflecting on the dance hall/bowling alley.

"I just think it's fantastic," Cindy Herrington said.

Lakewood native Cindy Herrington came back to visit her old stomping grounds from Connecticut.

She bowled at Mahall's as a teen when she attended Lakewood High School.

Returning decades later—she still feels something special.

"I'm happy for them because I think this will bring in a lot more of the younger generation. They still have bowling lanes, and it really takes me back," Herrington said.

Although challenging and tedious, Hajde says the million-dollar investment in The Roxy was well worth it.

At the end of the day, he says it's about the people.

He hopes it will help make memories for the next 100 years.

"We have people who wanna get married here because this may be where they met their spouse or had their first date," Hajde said.

The Roxy is officially open to the public.

You can book weddings and other events right now.

They opened in mid-September and actually sold out for their first event.

To book the venue and learn more about future events, click here.

As for Pins & Needles downstairs, that's up and running as well.

The old-school cocktail lounge and bar sustained severe water damage after a pipe burst during the winter months.

It re-opened after more than 90 days of repairs.

To check that out, click here.

