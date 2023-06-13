Mahall's in Lakewood prepped to open new concert space, honor 20s and 30s dance hall routes with 'The Roxy'

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — On the eve of its 100th anniversary—a Lakewood staple is returning to its roots and embracing nostalgia.

Mahall's is preparing to open a new event auditorium and concert venue.

Work is already underway on "The Roxy".

The Roxy is an ode to the former dance hall that used to be there in the 1920s and 1930s.

The owners are putting a personal twist on the space.

They're celebrating its history and taking you back in time, in the best way possible.

"We just want the space to be vibrant but still have the same Mahall's character that everyone loves," Cory Hajde, Mahall's Co-Owner said.

A transformation is underway inside the almost century-old beloved Mahall's on Madison Avenue.

Crews are working to open a new 800-person auditorium event space on the east side of the building--where the old bowling lanes were previously located.

If you look closely--the lane numbers are still on the back wall.

Once completed, the former bowling alley will take on the name "The Roxy" and offer up a retro, 70s/80s style vibe, all while honoring the old school's 20s and 30s original dance hall that was located here way back when.

"We want to be able to keep a very similar color scheme to what the bowling alley was like up there with some blues, some golds," Hajde said.

As soon as you go up the ramp and come through the side door-- you'll be greeted by a spacious bar.

Steps away—crews are building a new stage for performers and DJs.

Co-owner Cory Hajde says it was apparent they needed more event space after we moved out of the pandemic and customers wanted to celebrate together again in person.

The Roxy, he says, was the answer.

"We have the excitement where you can like let everything go at a concert, dance party, a wedding, whether it's your own or someone else's," Hajde said.

He stresses the concert room that many of us have danced in upstairs isn't going anywhere. In fact, shows are still actively happening there.

And while The Roxy is still under construction upstairs-you can come downstairs and hang out in the 1970s-style lounge called "Pins and Needles".

It's back open after they experienced some serious flooding a few months back.

"The flood was horrible. Dealing with insurance was horrible, but we're finally mostly there now where we re-built it the downstairs found all new furniture," Hajde said.

Hajde is thrilled to move forward with this multi-million-dollar project and usher in the next generation of customers.

It has Lakewood residents like Richard Backman looking forward to the latest community investment.

"I'll be there. I'll be there to see a show or something, go bowling," Backman said.

The goal is to complete construction and open The Roxy to the public by this September.

They're already accepting wedding bookings.

For more information on the project and event details, click here.

