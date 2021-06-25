Dashcam shows driver wanted in domestic violence fleeing from police as bumper falls off car

SOLON, Ohio — Dashcam footage released by the Solon Police Department shows a driver wanted in a domestic violence case fleeing from police in a car that fell apart as it eluded officers.

On. June 19, the driver, who was wanted in a domestic violence case in Aurora, fled from officers and struck another vehicle as it traveled through Bainbridge.

Solon officers spotted the vehicle on US 422 westbound as it weaved in and out of traffic.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was taken into custody. Police said there were minor injuries.

