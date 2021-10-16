Donation drive for Afghan immigrants, refugees held in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A donation drive was held in the city of Beachwood on Saturday, with another drive planned for Sunday, to benefit immigrants and refugees coming to the Cleveland area from Afghanistan.

Held at the Beachwood City Hall parking lot, volunteers including Beachwood resident Ali Amini, who immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old, collected furniture, clothing, toys, dishware, food and monetary donations.

Amini suggested other ways residents can help immigrants and refugees coming into the area, including:

Loaning temporary storage space

Providing affordable apartments or homes for rent

Healthcare support (some will not have access to federal healthcare and won’t yet have employer-sponsored health care)

Volunteering of your time and skills (lawyers, translators, movers, inventory keepers, transportation, family support)

The drive on Sunday will be held in the Beachwood City Hall parking lot as well, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

