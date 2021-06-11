Watch
Driver hospitalized after pursuit ends in crash in Euclid

Mike Vielhaber.
East Cleveland pursuit ends in crash in Euclid Friday.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 08:26:24-04

EUCLID, Ohio — An East Cleveland pursuit ended in a crash in Euclid where the driver was taken into custody Friday.

The pursuit ended in Euclid where the driver went airborne in the area of 1490 East 191st Street.

The driver hit the back of a building.

He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to authorities for additional information.

