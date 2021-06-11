Driver hospitalized after pursuit ends in crash in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — An East Cleveland pursuit ended in a crash in Euclid where the driver was taken into custody Friday.

The pursuit ended in Euclid where the driver went airborne in the area of 1490 East 191st Street.

East Cleveland with a pursuit into Euclid where the driver went airborne in the area of 1490 East 191 and hit the back of a County building. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be checked out. Not much else is known about the pursuit just yet. pic.twitter.com/UJsvbmnCNj — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 11, 2021

The driver hit the back of a building.

He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to authorities for additional information.

