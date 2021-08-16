Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after rollover crash on I-77

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash on I-77 southbound in the Village of Cuyahoga Heights Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for the OSHP said at approximately 10:34 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 158 in the Village of Cuyahoga Heights when it went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and a light pole before it overturned down an embankment.

The light pole that was hit fell on the highway, which caused four other vehicles to crash.

State troopers said none of the other occupants were injured.

The driver of the Journey was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two juvenile passengers were transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

The highway was shut down for approximately two hours while crews removed the light pole and additional vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

