Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Driver tosses gun out of car during pursuit before getting stuck on railroad tracks, police say

East Cle chase railroad 2.jpg
Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
East Cleveland police pursued a car from their city to the railroad tracks in Cleveland.
East Cle chase railroad 2.jpg
East Cle chase railroad 4.jpg
East Cle chase railroad.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 09:06:14-05

CLEVELAND — A driver was arrested after leading East Cleveland police on a pursuit that ended in Cleveland early Tuesday.

East Cleveland police confirmed they chased a car from their city to the railroad tracks at the end of Coit Road in Cleveland.

The driver turned westbound at the crossing and attempted to drive down the tracks but eventually got stuck.

East Cle chase railroad 4.jpg
East Cleveland police pursued a car from their city to the railroad tracks in Cleveland.

Police arrested the driver.

News 5 overnight photojournalist Mike Vielhaber found a .45 caliber gun on the ground. Police confirmed the gun was tossed from the pursued car before it went over the railroad tracks.

No further information has been released.

East Cle chase railroad 1.jpg
East Cleveland police pursued a car from their city to the railroad tracks in Cleveland.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?