Driver tosses gun out of car during pursuit before getting stuck on railroad tracks, police say

CLEVELAND — A driver was arrested after leading East Cleveland police on a pursuit that ended in Cleveland early Tuesday.

East Cleveland police confirmed they chased a car from their city to the railroad tracks at the end of Coit Road in Cleveland.

The driver turned westbound at the crossing and attempted to drive down the tracks but eventually got stuck.

Police arrested the driver.

News 5 overnight photojournalist Mike Vielhaber found a .45 caliber gun on the ground. Police confirmed the gun was tossed from the pursued car before it went over the railroad tracks.

No further information has been released.

