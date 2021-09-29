Man gets 15 to 20 years in prison for Richmond Hts. DUI crash that killed pregnant woman's child

CLEVELAND — A 51-year-old man responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman's unborn child was sentenced Wednesday to spend the next 15 to 20-and-a-half years behind bars.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the man, Patrick Johnson, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

“This individual made the irresponsible choice to drive under the influence, severely injuring the mother which resulted in the death of her child,” said prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Hopefully, this sentence provides some semblance of peace to the victim and her family.”

The crash happened on July 25, 2020 on Richmond Road in Richmond Heights. At the time of the crash, Johnson was driving under a suspended license and under the influence, authorities said.

Authorities said Johnson was heading north in a Cadillac and crossed left of center over the double yellow line and struck a Hyundai traveling south head on. The impact spun both cars over a curb and onto a tree lawn. An investigation later revealed he was doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The woman, who was 9 months pregnant, was severely injured and her unborn child died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police pulled Johnson from the wreckage when his car caught fire, but he was combative, yelled at police and tried to attack bystanders trying to help, authorities said. Police had to restrain him so he could be loaded into an ambulance.

After spending 15 years in prison, Johnson's case will be reviewed to determine if he is eligible for release.

