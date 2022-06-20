Watch
East Cleveland firefighters rescue 9 puppies from collapsed garage

289060532_390277863136607_5008553665186843409_n.jpg
Courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
East Cleveland firefighters rescue nine puppies.
289018530_390976646400062_5982340913361913013_n.jpg
288924853_390277823136611_5800292546271031650_n.jpg
288860621_390277773136616_6343418707476248097_n.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 12:21:14-04

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — When they are not fighting fires, they are fighting hot temperatures and rubble to rescue puppies. Firefighters from the East Cleveland Fire Department did just that when they received a call about nine puppies trapped under a collapsed garage Thursday.

289231876_390977159733344_8343111690076606180_n.jpg
On Thursday amid 90-degree temperatures, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter received a call about a dog going in and out of an abandoned, collapsed garage that was under a tree.

Unable to gain access, the shelter called the East Cleveland Fire Department. Firefighters showed up and did what they do best.

They rescued all nine puppies from the rubble in 90-degree weather.

288989037_390277959803264_2244763906248428020_n.jpg
The shelter said the puppies are recovering well but are still too young to be adopted. The shelter will begin to look for foster homes for them in the future.

“We are still working on catching the mama. The neighbors are being amazing and helping us locate her,” the shelter said,

Anyone interested in being a foster parent can email the shelter at foster@cuyahogacounty.us.

