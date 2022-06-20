East Cleveland firefighters rescue 9 puppies from collapsed garage

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — When they are not fighting fires, they are fighting hot temperatures and rubble to rescue puppies. Firefighters from the East Cleveland Fire Department did just that when they received a call about nine puppies trapped under a collapsed garage Thursday.

Courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter. East Cleveland firefighters rescue nine puppies.

On Thursday amid 90-degree temperatures, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter received a call about a dog going in and out of an abandoned, collapsed garage that was under a tree.

Unable to gain access, the shelter called the East Cleveland Fire Department. Firefighters showed up and did what they do best.

They rescued all nine puppies from the rubble in 90-degree weather.

The shelter said the puppies are recovering well but are still too young to be adopted. The shelter will begin to look for foster homes for them in the future.

“We are still working on catching the mama. The neighbors are being amazing and helping us locate her,” the shelter said,

Anyone interested in being a foster parent can email the shelter at foster@cuyahogacounty.us.

