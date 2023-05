East Cleveland Police are investigating after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Police said the Shotspotter program alerted them to shots fired in the 1700 block of Lakefront Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a man inside of the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University Hospitals, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.