East Cleveland Police officer resigns following indictment

Another East Cleveland Police officer has resigned after he was indicted on multiple charges on Tuesday.

Larry McDonald, 46, is accused of tampering with evidence and telecommunications fraud for an incident that happened on March 12.

According to court records, McDonald attempted to execute a traffic stop on a 42-year-old man in East Cleveland when a pursuit began.

Court records show the pursuit ended with the victim crashed his vehicle into a bus stop near Ivanhoe Road and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

McDonald allegedly saw the crash and then fled from the scene, court records show.

According to court records, 36-year-old Anthony Holmes, another East Cleveland officer, called McDonald to tell him about the crash, but withheld that information from Cleveland Police.

McDonald was indicted on the following charges:



One count of Tampering With Evidence.

One count of Failure To Stop After Accident.

One count of Telecommunications Fraud.

One count of Obstructing Official Business.

One count of Dereliction Of Duty.

Holmes was also arrested and has been indicted on the following charges:

One count of Tampering With Evidence.

One count of Telecommunications Fraud.

One count of Obstructing Justice.

One count of Obstructing Official Business.

One count of Dereliction Of Duty.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, McDonald submitted his resignation following the investigation. If he had not resigned, he would have been fired, officials said.

