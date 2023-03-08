WATCH LIVE: East Cleveland leaders hold news conference after 11 more officers indicted

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland city leaders are holding a news conference to provide an update after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced that 11 more officers have been indicted for various instances of misconduct and violence during arrests over the last three years.

Watch a livestream of the news conference in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

