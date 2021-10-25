East Cleveland police pursuit ends in crash on I-90

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A police pursuit in East Cleveland ended in an overnight crash Saturday, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

East Cleveland police were attempting to stop a vehicle that was reported as stolen out of Middleburg Heights.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, but police stopped the pursuit when the vehicle entered Interstate 90 at East 185th Street going the wrong way.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle struck another vehicle on the highway. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene in the vehicle after the crash.

A 30-year-old man who was involved in the crash was transported to University Hospitals with critical injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

