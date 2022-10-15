East Cleveland voters worry about the validity of their Mayoral recall votes as legal battle continues

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A group of East Cleveland voters are concerned about the status of their early votes on the ballot issue on whether or not to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, as the legal battle over the issue continues.

On Thursday, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons once again turned to the Ohio Supreme Court and filed a motion for reconsideration, after Ohio's highest court threw out her request to stop the recall against King, alleging the opening statement on the recall petitions had too many words and should be invalidated. Hemmons sent a letter to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections stating she obtained the authority from the Clerk of City Council to de-certify the petitions and ordered the recall to be stopped.

But early votes on the recall from East Cleveland voters like William Fambrough continue to be collected, as the legal fight goes on. Fambrough and other East Cleveland voters are hoping the Ohio Supreme Court, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor will uphold their votes.

"We went proudly down to 30th and Euclid and voted today," Fambrough said. “Above all I want my vote to count, that is extremely important to me that the vote counts. So, I don’t want any thrown-out votes, I don’t want any halt to the election or anything like that. It's very disappointing, but we are hoping that this thing goes correctly."

News 5 reached out to East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and Law Director Hemmons for this story, but so far they haven't returned any phone calls.

East Cleveland residents like Dawn Jones believe Hemmons is doing a disservice to East Cleveland voters by dragging out a legal battle she can't win.

“She should have stayed her ground on the first round when she was told no, and then they came back a second time, a third time, this might even be the fourth time," Jones said. How many times is it going take for her to realize no is no. I think that they should make it crystal clear that it’s on the ballot. It’s on the ballot ladies and gentlemen, please vote.”

News 5 reached out to the Director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley about the ongoing legal fight and its potential impact on recall votes already collected, but both said they would not comment on pending litigation.

Those in favor of the recall alleged Mayor King is guilty of improper spending, the personal use of city contractors and partly responsible for a police department that's had nine officers indicted in the past few years.

Meanwhile, East Cleveland voters like Lateek Shabazz urged voters to cast their ballots and ignore the legal fight.

“This is political, they’re just trying to keep the voters engaged that he might be off the ballot,” Shabazz said. "But it’s too late now we’re voting," said Shabazz.

