Easter Egg Show at Hixon's selling thousands of Ukrainian-decorated eggs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Easter at Hixon's home goods store in Lakewood is always filled with incredible art, and that's no different this year at the store's annual Easter Egg Show. As part of the show, thousands of Ukrainian-decorated eggs are both on display and on sale.

At the Easter Egg Show, artists from Cleveland and around the state display their fanciful and elaborate egg collections, with pieces on sale for patrons to purchase.

Some of the art is ceramic painted eggs, others are real eggs decoupaged with paper. Some are plastered with rhinestones and other add-ons. Prices for the egg art range from a few dollars to several hundred.

Amid the collections are the influences of Ukrainian culture, with centuries-old traditions of egg decorating on full display.

"It's a symbol of love and in our Parma area we have a lot of Ukrainian people and the church over there, on Easter Sunday they'll take their eggs over there in the baskets and have their priest bless them," owner Bill Hixon said.

While the Easter Egg Show is closed on Easter Sunday, it is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Hixon's is located at 14125 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.

To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.