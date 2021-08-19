Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Shaker Heights grocery store parking lot

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An elderly woman was struck and killed while walking in a grocery store parking lot in Shaker Heights on Sunday, according to the Shaker Height Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 to Heinen’s, located at 16611 Chagrin Boulevard.

The woman, identified by the medical examiner’s office as Mira Donenwirth, 73, of Shaker Heights, was struck and killed by a car that was backing out of a handicapped parking space.

Witnesses at the grocery store told police that the driver struck several parked cars and was leaving the location when the incident happened.

While EMS responded to the victim, police stopped a 68-year-old woman within the shopping center parking lot.

Both the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Donenwirth died from her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are investigating potential criminal charges.

