Emergency crews on scene of parking garage entrance collapse on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Crews are investigating the collapse of what appears to be an underground parking garage entrance at an apartment complex on Edgewater Drive.

News 5 crews are at the scene at the Marine Towers East condos, where Lakewood police and emergency crews are investigating the collapse.

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom and then felt everything shake. The garage is between Marine Towers West and Marine Towers East.

A map from Google shows the structure appears to be the entgrance to an underground parking garage with a grass-covered roof.

Lakewood EMS and Lakewood police are at the scene.

Scott Noll | News 5 Cleveland

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.