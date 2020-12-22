Menu

Euclid agrees to pay man who was tased by police officers in 2016 more than $400,000

Posted at 7:33 PM, Dec 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-21 19:33:22-05

EUCLID, Ohio — The City of Euclid has agreed to settle with a man who was tased by police officers in 2016.

Euclid has agreed to pay Lamar Wright $475,000.

In 2016, two Euclid officers tased Wright after he pulled into a driveway to call his girlfriend.

Body camera footage of the confrontation shows Wright struggled to raise his arms because he was wearing a colostomy bag after a recent stomach surgery.

Wright filed a lawsuit against the city of Euclid, and police officers Kyle Flagg and Vashon Williams in 2017.

His lawsuit was initially dismissed but a federal appeals court reversed that decision earlier this year and ruled that the case could proceed to trial, which led to the $475,000 settlement for Wright. He has decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

“I filed this case to stand up against police brutality, and to stand with other victims of senseless attacks by officers from the Euclid Police Department. These officers’ illegal treatment of people in the city must stop,” said Wright. “We need justice for all the victims of the EPD, and I hope that my case will lead to justice and change."

