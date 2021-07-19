Watch
Euclid man wanted by U.S. Postal Inspection Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old man is wanted by the United States Postal Inspection Service for a federal drug-related offense, according to authorities.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Raynard Furr, 32, who is wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Furr’s last known address was in Euclid.

A $5,000 reward is being offered that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

