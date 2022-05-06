Euclid police investigating 'suspicious death' of 4-year-old boy inside home

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy inside a home on East 260th Street Thursday, according to the department.

Officers said the boy’s death happened at around 10:30 a.m. at a home on East 260th Street.

Three other children, ages 10 and under, were removed from the home for their safety, police said.

The department is working with the Cuyahoga County Department of Child and Family Services and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.