Euclid Teachers' Association and the Board of Education reaches tentative agreement

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Teachers' Association and the Euclid Board of Education have reached an agreement after 17 hours of negotiations which started Wednesday and ended Thursday morning.

Josh Stephens, a spokesperson for the association, said the labor dispute has "moved forward positively."

The tentative agreement must be ratified by ETA membership at a vote to be scheduled soon

Details of the agreement cannot be released until it has been ratified, according to Stephens.

On Jan. 21, the Euclid Teachers' Association delivered a 10-day strike notice.

In a previous press release at the time of the 10-day strike, the ETA said the Board of Education seeks to strip teachers of their rights to remain in the classroom.

"The Board demands that administrators have the power to remove teachers from their classrooms and reassign them at any point in the school year to any classroom of the Board’s choosing as decided by a revolving door of administrators who rarely remain in the district for more than a few years before leaving for better paying or easier jobs elsewhere. The ETA holds that this language would destroy the teacher-student relationship which is an important foundation for learning, particularly for low-income students and students of color, both of whom are significant groups served by Euclid teachers. This example highlights some of the anti-student, radical agenda pushed by the Board of Education under the guise of contract 'modernization.'

