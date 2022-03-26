Event held in Cuyahoga County to help those with criminal records find employment

CLEVELAND — An event held in Cuyahoga County Saturday aimed to help people with criminal records find employment, with county resources on site to guide them along the way.

The Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry held the Central Surge Expungement and Resource Fair, providing resources and assistance getting legal aid for participants looking to qualify for local jobs.

Volunteers from the Cuyahoga County Office of Public Defender, Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, and the Law Clinics from Case Western University and Cleveland State University helped counsel applicants looking to expunge their records, or clear past criminal convictions.

The event also featured county agencies and community groups that were on site to provide resources for education, employment, housing, food assistance and medical care.

“The Office of Reentry understands how important employment is to a person’s successful reintegration into society. Therefore, we are bringing resources to members of the Central neighborhood that can aid them in overcoming employment barriers and ultimately sustain their reintegration process,” said. Simeon L. Best, the Director of the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry.

Saturday's event was held in hope of providing opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals as they reacclimate to society. To learn more about the expungement process, click here.

