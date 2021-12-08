Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Fairfax Elementary student in Cleveland Heights brought pocketknife on the bus, district says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File image
School generic
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:17:26-05

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An elementary student who attends Fairfax Elementary in Cleveland Heights brought a pocketknife in a backpack Wednesday morning, according to a district spokesperson.

The bus driver responded quickly after learning about the pocketknife and worked with the district security team to resolve the situation.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Heights-University Heights released the following statement:

"Thankfully and most importantly, no one was hurt. Our administrative team will make further decisions regarding this incident in accordance with the CH-UH Student Code of Conduct."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?