Fairfax Elementary student in Cleveland Heights brought pocketknife on the bus, district says

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An elementary student who attends Fairfax Elementary in Cleveland Heights brought a pocketknife in a backpack Wednesday morning, according to a district spokesperson.

The bus driver responded quickly after learning about the pocketknife and worked with the district security team to resolve the situation.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Heights-University Heights released the following statement:

"Thankfully and most importantly, no one was hurt. Our administrative team will make further decisions regarding this incident in accordance with the CH-UH Student Code of Conduct."

