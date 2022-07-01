FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — The Fairview Park Police Department is investigating after a male vandalized Colors, a nonprofit center that serves the LGBTQ+ community early Friday, according to Chief Paul Shepard.

Police said at 3 a.m. Friday, a male threw a brick through the window and spray-painted a racial slur in graffiti on the building.

A similar incident happened in the Fairview Park shopping center three weeks ago, police said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if the two incidents are connected.

The vandalism is also being investigated as a possible hate crime, police said.

Surveillance video is available and police said that based on that they will be able to make an identification soon.

