Fairview Park residents shining a bright light this holiday season

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — As COVID-19 makes its way throughout Northeast Ohio, a change of Christmas plans is in order for so many of us.

“We are actually in Chicago. We just decided that COVID spread was too much,” said Julie Weir.

But despite it all, on Seabury Avenue in Fairview Park, you’ll find a bright light this Christmas season.

It’s an entire neighborhood, not only with decked halls—but decked houses, sidewalks and street lamps.

“We just love to come and see it and the kids are super excited,” said Rachel Wesley.

There’s one goal: spreading joy, not COVID-19.

“I think because of COVID people just want to get out and do something outside, just a little safer” she said.

It’s a phenomenon that Bill McVidcker and his wife Diane created.

“What you see now began in 2012 and turned it into what it is today,” he said.

McVicker’s grandfather used to create a new decoration every year and their family tradition caught on.

“I love Christmas yes, but part of it is to carry on what I grew up with, because it just meant something to me 30-plus years ago and now it’s turned into this,” he said. “We had our third proposal underneath the tunnel.”

Over 1,000 houses in Fairview Park participate and now, it’s created a new tradition.

“We have been coming here, to Seabury, probably the last three years or so,” said Wesley.

The McVicker family is also collecting money for Fairview Park Hunger Center as part of their Christmas cheer campaign.