FILMED: Four-wheeler fails to flee from fleet-footed flatfoot for felonious finish

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — The operator of a four-wheeler tried unsuccessfully to flee from police in Newburgh Heights on Wednesday, but not before he lost control of the vehicle, then dragged the officer with him as he was being apprehended, according to police. Newburgh Heights police did not say whether the officer was injured, but he did not appear to be injured in a video released by police.

The pursuit was captured on the officer’s dash and body-worn cameras at about noon.

A Facebook post from Newburgh Heights police states that while fleeing from police, the operator lost control and fell off onto Harvard Avenue.

The operator was then apprehended by an officer who jumped out of his squad car and ran up to the four-wheeler, but the operator tried to flee again and dragged the officer until he was able to get the operator off the vehicle and into handcuffs.

The man was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing and reckless operation.

Watch video of the pursuit below:

