Fire that gutted Shaker Heights elementary school ruled accidental

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A fire that heavily damaged a nearly 100-year-old school building in Shaker Heights has been determined to be accidental.
The fire broke out on July 10 around 11 a.m. at Fernway Elementary School, 7420 Fernway Road.
According to an investigation conducted by the Shaker Heights Fire Investigation Unit, the fire was started by a "worker using a torch in which direct flame contact from the torch ignited the wood," or "a product failure with the tools and or materials being used."
The fire was discovered by crews working on the roof. Everyone was evacuated safely from the building. Due to summer break, no students were inside at the time when the fire ignited.