Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Firefighters extinguish small fire inside Rockside Road Bob Evans

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Firefighters respond to fire inside Bob Evan on Rockside Road.
Bob Evans fire Independence.jpg
Posted at 6:56 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 06:56:20-05

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a small fire inside Bob Evans restaurant on Rockside Road in Independence Thursday.

Firefighters had to cut the front door to get inside the restaurant and put out the fire.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?