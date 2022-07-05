WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake firefighters rescued a man from a burning home on Stone Court early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:37 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire near the back porch of a home on Stone Court.

Officers were also on the scene and received reports that a male resident was trapped inside.

Westlake firefighters entered the burning home and rescued the male resident from the second floor of the home.

The male resident was hospitalized with serious burn injuries, according to the department.

During the rescue efforts, a firefighter received burns on both of his hands. He was transported to St. John Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Westlake Fire Chief Michael Freeman said due to the expensive damage, the State of Ohio Fire Marshal was contacted to conduct an investigation to determine a cause, which remains under investigation.

Bay Village, Rocky River, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Lakewood, Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville, Fire department units assisted the Westlake Fire Department with extinguishing the fire.

