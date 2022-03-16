FirstEnergy reporting 15,000 customers in Cuyahoga County without power

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is reporting more than 15,000 power outages in Cuyahoga County, mainly concentrated in Rocky River and Lakewood.

According to the FirstEnergy map, most of the cities without power in Cuyahoga County are estimated to get back power at approximately 2 p.m.

The following cities currently are without power as of 12:45 p.m.:

Bay Village—307

Bedford—30

Bedford Heights—fewer than 5

Chagrin Falls—fewer than 5

Cleveland— 5

Fairview Park—54

Lakewood—7,595

Maple Heights—58

Middleburg Heights—9

Oakwood—17

Rocky River—4,383

Strongsville—5

Valley View—86

Walton Hills—832

Westlake—1,719

A spokesperson for Ohio Edison released the following statement:

These customers are all impacted by the same outage impacting 16,000 customers in Cuyahoga County. There’s an issue with a piece of equipment that feeds power to each of their communities. Utility crews are onsite investigating the cause of the outage and making all necessary repairs. We expect to have customers back up and running by 2 p.m.

