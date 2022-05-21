Former East Cleveland mayoral candidate found not guilty of assault

EAST CLEVELAND — Twon Billings, a former candidate for East Cleveland mayor who was charged last year with the assault of the city's current mayor, Brandon L. King, has been found not guilty.

The incident allegedly happened after a debate between the two at New Covenant Lutheran Church, 1424 Hayden Ave., on Aug. 23, 2021.

Police told News 5 at the time that King accused Billings of pushing him.

King later filed a criminal affidavit and Billings was charged with assault, arrested and then jailed.

The East Cleveland Law Department confirmed to News 5 Friday that he was found not guilty.

