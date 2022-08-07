Former East Cleveland Police officer dies in motorcycle accident in Maryland Sunday morning

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former East Cleveland Police officer was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Maryland around 9 a.m. Sunday, the department said in a Facebook post.

Former officer Shaun Thomas worked for East Cleveland, the Cleveland Clinic Police Department, and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

He recently returned to work with the East Cleveland force as an auxiliary officer, the post said.

