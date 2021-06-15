Former St. Edward HS wrestling coach pleads guilty to felony sex charges

CLEVELAND — A former St. Edward High School wrestling coach and a Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony sex charges that stem from allegations that he sexually assaulted two students.

Daniel Gonsor, 32, pleaded guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of corrupting other with drugs and two counts of endangering children, according to court documents.

The charges stem from allegations that Gonsor sexually assaulted two members of the school's wrestling team between June 2015 and July 2019.

He was indicted by a grand jury in February on multiple felony charges.

“Gonsor violated his position of authority and trust and he will be held accountable,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley at the time of the indictment.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 29 at 10 a.m. He will need to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

