Friday is deadline to submit appeal to Cuyahoga Co. property appraisal

CLEVELAND - Friday is the deadline for Cuyahoga County homeowners to submit appeals to dispute their property appraisals.

The county extended the deadline to Sept. 14 following pressure from residents who felt they were not afforded enough time to fight the reappraisals that were issued several weeks ago. This move is also in response to hundreds of signatures that were submitted by Ohio City and Tremont residents during a fiery meeting about reappraisals last month.

If homeowners miss the Sept. 14 deadline, you can still file a formal complaint with the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision between Jan. 1 through March 31 here.

Homeowners can submit their reappraisal appeals by mail, file online or drop them off at the Cuyahoga County administration building.