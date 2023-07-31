Fugitive of the Week: 18-year-old man accused of being involved in killing 13-year-old Euclid boy

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive of the Week is an 18-year-old man who is accused of being involved in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 13-year-old Euclid boy.

According to Marshals, Jayvonne Stewart was involved in the Dec. 2021 shooting death of Maurco Toler, 13.

Stewart is 5 feet-8 inches tall and weighs 174 pounds.

He is known to hang out in the Euclid and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

