Euclid mother loses third son to gun violence in just 4 years

EUCLID, Ohio — Grief is a pain that Anita Deal is no stranger too and sadly here we’re go again.

Euclid police said Deal's youngest son, 13-year-old Maurco Toler was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near East 260th Street and Zeaman Avenue.

Investigators said surveillance video shows someone fired shots from a dark-colored Ford Escape.

Euclid Police Department

“The coroner’s office told me that my son sat out there and suffered for minutes,” said Deal.

Just over a week from Christmas and Maurco’s gifts will remain unopened as his family remembers him as selfless and kindhearted.

“All you would hear him tell you is that he loves you,” said Deal.

Maurco is the third child that Deal has lost to gun violence in just four years.

In 2017, 18-year-old Martell Thompson was shot and killed on Cleveland’s east side.

Last September, Mark Thompson Jr. was gunned down in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

Deal said no one has been convicted in any of these shootings, and the entire family including Maurco was still in the process of grief counseling.

“The way you all claim to love my sons, you would speak up,” said Deal. “It isn’t snitching because you all would want my kids to speak up if your family was killed.”

