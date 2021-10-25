Garfield Heights woman struck in face, tied up and locked in car during home invasion, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Garfield Heights woman was physically assaulted and locked in her own car during a home invasion Saturday, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 to a home in the 13000 block of Bangor Avenue for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When the officers arrived to the residence, they found a woman tied up and locked inside her car.

The woman told officers that she arrived home earlier in the morning and parked her car in the driveway.

As she went to unlock her door, two unknown males armed with handguns approached her.

She said the two males struck her in the face before they tied her up.

After she was tied up, the males entered her home and stole several items before they locked the woman in her own car and fled the area.

Officers with the Garfield Heights Police Department are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-475-5686.

