Giant Eagle no longer charging customers for paper bags

Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Giant Eagle announced on Thursday that they will no longer be charging customers in Cuyahoga County for needing paper bags.

The grocery store chain also announced they will be introducing a new incentive for customers by offering loyalty reward perks for individuals who use at least one reusable bag when checking out at the store.

“We believe that rewarding our customers who choose to shop with reusable bags is the best way to support cleaner communities,” said Giant Eagle Director of Sustainability Cara Mercil. “Our Cuyahoga County customers have stepped up in a big way, meaningfully contributing to the 1.8 million pounds of plastic Giant Eagle has prevented from littering rivers and green spaces across its regions over the past 12 months.”

Customers must be enrolled in either myPerks or fuelperks+ to receive the rewards.

Giant Eagle removed single-use bags in Cuyahoga County in 2019, although they did make a return during the pandemic.

