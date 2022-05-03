Gigi Traore takes oath of office as first Black mayor of Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore took the oath of office Monday night in a public swearing-in ceremony at Newburgh Heights Village Hall.

Traore, who assumed the office as mayor after the resignation of Trevor Elkins, became the first Black mayor in the 118-year history of the village.

"I thank council for their belief in my leadership then and my expectation is that as we work together for three years and ten months as council colleagues and trust in my leadership, that you'll do the same as we move forward through the next 20 months with me as mayor for the village of Newburgh Heights," she said duing the ceremony.

The oath was administrated by Bedford Heights Mayor Fletcher Berger.

Elkins pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office. Elkins is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

