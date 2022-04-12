Gigi Traore to become first Black mayor of Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Newburgh Heights Village Council President Pro Tempore Gigi Traore will soon step into a new role as the village's first Black mayor.

“It feels heavy, to be honest, but it feels amazing. Here we are 118 years later, and it took this long, but I believe in the council. I believe in my village administration that we are going to great work,” she said on Monday night.

She will officially become mayor after Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins steps down as mayor as part of his plea agreement. Elkins agreed to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges. He is scheduled to return to court on April 14.

