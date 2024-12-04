Got any old Christmas cards? Parma woman repurposing them as thank you postcards for nation's heroes

PARMA, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio woman is working to spread holiday cheer to service members overseas and right here in the United States.

She's doing it one-holiday card at a time, and she's getting creative with the process.

Experts say the holidays can be extra challenging for active service members and veterans who sometimes isolate, experience grief and are away from their loved ones.

Data shows veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than non-veteran adults.

One in five soldiers has depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Denise Novakovic of Parma is calling on folks to support her mission and donate their old Christmas and holiday cards.

She then re-purposes them as thank you postcards for all heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, serving our country.

"It's a small way of saying thank you," Novakovic said. "I kinda cut around the border a little bit to make a little design."

Novakovic says she lives for the holiday season and loves sending out Christmas and Holiday cards.

"This is kinda crunch time for this year and then I start working on next year," Novakovic said.

A few years back, she saw a segment on the news about people sending out Christmas cards.

She says that was a pinnacle, la ight bulb moment that inspired her to do more.

"I thought—I wonder if what if I re-purpose them and wrote a message," Novakovic said.

For the last decade, she's kept her scissors sharpened, cutting countless holiday cards in half and transforming each into "holiday post cards for the heroes."

The holiday postcards are then sent in care packages with the assistance of various non-profits Denise has connected with over the years.

"Just saying—'Hi, you're appreciated.' That gesture can make their day," Novakovic said.

So far, Novakovic has cut, written and sent out at least 15,000 post cards over the past decade.

Each includes a specialized—hand-written message.

"Dear hero, we truly appreciate your service to our country. We hope that you'll have a happy holiday season. And then I go—love Denise," Novakovic said.

Working on the cards is personal as both her parents served in the United States Navy.

Dr. Katie Golden, a Psychologist with the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System and Program Manager for Peer Support Services, says little gifts like this can make a service member's day.

The holidays can pose a series of challenges for those living with PTSD, anxiety and depression, according to experts.

"I think reaching out to those service members, reminding them that you're thinking of them, sending care package, sending a card, doing something that helps you feel connected is so important. But also lets them know they're still connected. They still have a community here," Golden said.

Novakovic is preparing to send out nearly 5,000 more cards this year.

While it can be a bit labor intensive—she says working on each and every card is worth it.

"If we all did a small little thing, all the small little things could accumulate into something larger," Novakovic said.

Novakovic is collecting holiday cards year-round and already working on next year's supply.

If you want to donate your old holiday cards to her, contact DeniseNovakovic@gmail.com.

She will arrange for a pickup.

