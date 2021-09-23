Group steals car with 4-year-old inside at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A group of males stole a car from a gas station in East Cleveland with a 4-year-old child still inside Wednesday afternoon, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a gas station in the area of Euclid and Shaw avenues for report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Officers were told by a woman that as she exited her vehicle to go into the gas station, four males who were waiting in a separate vehicle entered her vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman's vehicle was found a short time later, abandoned in the 1800 block of Sheldon Avenue nearby.

Officers located the 4-year-old girl who was still inside the vehicle when it was taken. The child appeared to be physically unharmed but was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation as a precaution, police said.

Police said that the vehicle the males were waiting in before stealing the woman's vehicle was stolen at gun point out of Cleveland.

The incident remains under investigation and the group of males remain at large.

