Handful of arrivals and departures at Cleveland Hopkins delayed or canceled

CLEVELAND — Some flights into and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been canceled or delayed after severe winter weather overnight brought ice and snow to the area.

Flight information on the airport’s website shows a handful of arrivals and departures are delayed or canceled.

Travelers should check with their airline before arriving at CLE to confirm their flight statuses.

See the latest statuses for flights arriving and departing (or not) from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport here.

