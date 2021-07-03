Heights Libraries creates unique way to help those with dementia remember past

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System has found a unique way to help individuals with dementia remember their past with what it's calling "Memory Kits."

Librarians at Heights Libraries have assembled interactive kits that focus on past decades and include a variety of materials such as books, music, movies and activities.

"Each kit has books, music, movies and different activities in them so that the person living with dementia and their caregiver can go through these and hopefully jog their memory, maybe sing some songs," said Amia Wheatley, Adult Services Librarian at Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library.

The idea for the kit is based on the science that people with dementia typically have an easier time recalling things from their distant past rather than their recent memories.

Among the available kits are memories from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s as well as a kit dedicated to sports memories.

Memory Kits are available at each of the Heights Libraries branches and can be checked out for up to two weeks at a time with a library card.

Heights Libraries also dropped of some extra Memory Kits at the Cleveland Heights Senior Center so the programs there can use them as well.

