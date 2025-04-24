Help Us Rebuild: North Union Farmers Market seeking donations after arson

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio nonprofit is working to recover from a significant setback.

A truck owned by the North Union Farmers Market in Shaker Heights was destroyed by fire on Saturday, April 19. A storage pod filled with supplies was also vandalized. The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating the incident as arson. There are no suspects at this time.

The truck was used to help serve fresh food to thousands of people across Greater Cleveland every week.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Emma Visnic, Director of Communications and Marketing for the North Union Farmers Market, about how the loss of the truck could impact future operations.

"This is a lot to deal with, especially coming up on our big season," said Visnic. "June 1 is our first market opening at Chagrin Falls. That's our hard line we need to figure out how we're gonna do this before then."

The North Union Farmers Market is trying to raise money to replace what was lost. Click here to donate.