Home & Pet Expo comes to Crocker Park's Market Square

If you're looking for some Easter fun for the whole family—pets included—look no further than the Home & Pet Expo coming to Crocker Park's Market Square Saturday.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a pet-friendly event that offers local home improvement companies and the latest pet products

as well.

Guests are offered free swag bags and there are numerous prize giveaways throughout the day.

Kids and pets will have a chance to get their picture with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the main entrance.

Admission to the expo is $3 and the photo with the Easter Bunny is free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Market Square is located at 239 Market Street in Westlake.

