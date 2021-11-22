How to win a stay in the Christmas room at The Inn of Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — One lucky person could win a free night of holiday magic and fun at a local inn while supporting a charitable cause.

The Inn of Chagrin Falls is selling 100 keys for $100 each. On Dec. 12, they will reveal which key unlocks a free overnight stay in the Christmas room, which will be fully decorated for the holidays.

The winning key also includes $100 towards dinner, a private breakfast with Santa and more. One room includes a king bed, fireplace, and spa tub. The kids will enjoy their own room with two twin beds.

The Inn of Chagrin Falls. The Christmas Room at the Inn of Chagrin Falls.

The proceeds will go to help less fortunate families buy gifts for Christmas.

“This is an opportunity for our local police department to take these families to purchase anything they want,” said Molly Gebler, managing partner at The Inn of Chagrin Falls. “So we are only selling 100 keys, so our goal is to sell out and then be able to write a wonderful check, to the Chagrin Falls Police Department for their wonderful work that they do with shop with a cop.”

The winner must be able to enjoy their overnight stay on Saturday, December 18, 2022. Click here to purchase a key.

