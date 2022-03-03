Impaired driver causes 3-car crash involving ODOT plow on I-77 near Harvard Avenue

CLEVELAND — An impaired driver was arrested Wednesday night after she struck an ODOT plow truck and another vehicle which caused a rollover crash on I-77 near Harvard Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers of the Cleveland Post responded at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday to the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 for a report of a three-vehicle injury crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation. Scene of crash on I-77 at Harvard Avenue.

Information gathered at the scene indicated an ODOT plow was traveling in the right lane of I-77 when the driver of a 2000 Mercedes S43 AMG struck the side of the plow truck while passing.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was found to be impaired, then struck a 2014 Audi, causing it to overturn.

State troopers said no one involved in the crash had serious injuries and they were all treated at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as a 42-year-old Garfield Heights woman, was arrested for OVI.

The crash remains under investigation.

